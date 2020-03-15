Stay Active and Independent for Life Program Available

A program is available to help seniors Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL).

SAIL is a Pennsylvania Department of Aging approved, evidence-based program designed to reduce fall risk factors by increasing strength and improving balance.

Free to seniors who are 65-plus years of age, the classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics.

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is proud to provide the trained instructors that are necessary to offer the SAIL program locally.

The Mahaffey Center for Active Living will present this fun, educational, health-improving class on Mondays* and Wednesdays, from April 6 through June 4, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. (May 25, 2020 is Memorial Day and class will be held on Tuesday, May 26.)

Pre-registration is required. Act now because seats are limited. To register or find out more about the program, call Sally Hurd at 814-277-4544.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.