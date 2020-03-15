Pennsylvania COVID-19 Cases Rise to 63, More Expected in Coming Days

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – one in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; two in Cumberland County; one in Delaware County; one in Lehigh County; one in Luzerne County; three in Monroe County; four in Montgomery County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home […]

