Heidi J. Rowe Smith, Age 53 of DuBois, Pa died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on March 13, 1967 in DuBois, Pa, she was the daughter of the late William L. “Bill” and Junilla (Boyer) Rowe. On October 4, 2001, she married Daniel Smith. He survives and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/heidi-j-rowe-smith/