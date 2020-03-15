Home / News / Local News / GANT ICYMI: Week of March 9

GANT ICYMI: Week of March 9

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT’s ICYMI will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Spring is Wildfire Season in Pennsylvania

Can My Pet Get Corona Virus (COVID-19)?

Curwensville Council: Ambulance Service Prepared for COVID-19, Urges Residents Not to Panic

Clearfield County Election Office to Host Public Demos on New Voting Equipment

Former DuBois Doctor Acquitted of Overprescribing Drugs Sentenced on Lesser Charges

Former SCI Houtzdale Inmate Sentenced in Riot Case

Gov. Wolf Highlights Critical Need for Access to Care During COVID-19 Outbreak

Downtown DuBois Inc. to Host Spring Cleanup

Curwensville Students to Present Beauty and the Beast

Clearfield County Commissioners Issue Proclamations

Curwensville Borough Votes to Advertise Vacant Property Ordinance

Olanta Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Blow Up CYFS, Fleeing from Police

Gov Wolf: Medicaid and CHIP Recipients’ COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Resources are Covered

LHU to Temporarily Suspend On-campus Instruction in Response to COVID-19

All Penn State Classes to Take Place Remotely Beginning March 16

Taylor Waives Hearing in Burglary, Theft Case

Throwback Thursday: Super 322 Drive-in While Under Construction

Struble: Clearfield Area SD to Remain Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

EXPLORECLARION: BREAKING NEWS: Clarion University Suspending All Face-to-Face Instruction

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: BREAKING NEWS: PIAA Suspends Basketball, Swimming Tournaments for Minimum Two Weeks Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health Outline COVID-19 Mitigation Guidance for Montgomery County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Clearfield County Forms COVID-19 Task Force

Department of Corrections Cancels Visits Statewide, Begins Enhanced Screenings of All Employees

Secretary of State Reminds Voters of New Mail-in Voting Options Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Clearfield Borough Discusses Precautions with Coronavirus

Gov. Wolf Announces Closure of Pennsylvania Schools

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports Five New Presumptive Positives

Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show Cancelled

DCNR Announces Measures for State Park, Forest Programs

Curwensville Postpones Production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Case Against Clearfield Woman Convicted of Inappropriately Touching CCCTC Student Gets Dismissed

Pennsylvania Department of Health Issues Update on COVID-19

DHS Releases COVID-19 Operational Recommendations for Long-Term Service and Support Providers, Additional Guidance for Intellectual Disability and Autism Providers

PHMC’s Historic Sites and Museums to Close as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, Reports Four New Presumptive Positives

Gov. Wolf Offers COVID-19 Community Preparedness and Procedures Materials

Pennsylvania Department of Education Announces Additional Guidance for Schools

Department of Health Issues Update on COVID-19 Cases in PA

 

Stay Active and Independent for Life Program Available
Dimmick Receives Lions Club International New Voices Award

