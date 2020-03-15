HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education provided more information to schools on Saturday following Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement on Friday that all public schools in Pennsylvania will be closed two weeks. “The spread of COVID-19 has required everyone to work within rapidly changing circumstances,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera. “I am incredibly proud of the education leaders who […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/education-officials-offer-guidance-to-schools-during-closures/