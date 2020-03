GRAMPIAN – Scott Brubaker, Lions Club zone chairman for Region 1, District 14-J, recently presented Grampian Lions Club member Erin Dimmick with the Lions Club International New Voices Award for Service for 2019-20.

Dimmick was nominated for this award by Linda Lupro, District 14-J governor, for her promotion of fresh, new ideas through the Lions Club as a young person.

Brubaker also presented Mike Sutika with a chevron pin for 30 years of service to the Grampian Lions Club.