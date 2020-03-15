Corman Announces Offices Temporarily Closed for In-Person Visitors

HARRISBURG – In order to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and protect the health and safety of local residents and office staff, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) announced today that his offices in Bellefonte, Lewistown and Harrisburg will be temporarily closed, effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Although the physical offices will be closed for in-person visitors, staff will still be available to respond to emails and phone messages.

Community residents who need help with any problem related to state government are encouraged to visit Senator Corman’s web site for assistance. All in-person meetings scheduled will be postponed.