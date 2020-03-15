Aqua PA Encourages Homeowners to Check for Leaks During Annual Fix-a-Leak Week, March 16-22

BRYN MAWR, Pa. – Aqua Pennsylvania is sharing important tips for customers to save water and money by identifying leaks inside their homes in observance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Fix-a-Leak Week.

It takes place this year from March 16-22 and aims to educate and remind homeowners of the environmental effects and financial impacts of leaky pipes.

According to Aqua PA, 10 percent of American homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons of water or more per day, according to the EPA. Fixing minor leaks can save homeowners about 10 percent on their water bills, which is why Aqua Pennsylvania is sharing its top three tips to identify unknown leaks:

Check your water bill to see if it’s noticeably higher than other months with no significant increase in usage. Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period during which no water was used. If there’s an increase, you probably have a leak. Check your toilet for leaks by dropping a food dye into the tank and waiting 15 to 20 minutes. If the dye has made its way into the toilet, there’s a leak.

The most common types of leaks include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and leaking valves. Aqua PA stresses the importance of regularly monitoring pipes and fittings throughout the year for minor leaks that could be responsible for increased water bills.

According to the EPA, minor water leaks account for nearly 1 trillion gallons of wasted water each year, which is equal to the annual household water use in nearly 11 million homes.

Aqua PA is an Essential Utilities company and serves more than 3 million people through its Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia water utilities. Visit www.AquaAmerica.com for more information and follow Aqua on social @MyAquaAmerica.