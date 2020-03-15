Home / Sports / Local Sports / Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club Holds Benchrest Match

Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club Holds Benchrest Match

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly winter benchrest match on Saturday. The winners are:

Unlimited Class 

  • First place, Matt Basalla of Kylertown
  • First place, Jeff Raybuck of Sligo
  • Second place, Jeff Gates of Altoona
  • Second place, Steve Brennen of Ridgway

Factory Varmint Class 

  • First place, Tom Hamilton of Curwensville
  • Second place, Ken Kephart of Altoona
  • Third place, Ron Bailey Sr. of Marstellar
  • Third place, Ken Thomas of Holidaysburg

The side group match was won by Greg Shaw of Duncansville with a five-shot group at 100 yards that measured 0.191″.

