Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club Holds Benchrest Match

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly winter benchrest match on Saturday. The winners are:

Unlimited Class

First place, Matt Basalla of Kylertown

First place, Jeff Raybuck of Sligo

Second place, Jeff Gates of Altoona

Second place, Steve Brennen of Ridgway

Factory Varmint Class

First place, Tom Hamilton of Curwensville

Second place, Ken Kephart of Altoona

Third place, Ron Bailey Sr. of Marstellar

Third place, Ken Thomas of Holidaysburg

The side group match was won by Greg Shaw of Duncansville with a five-shot group at 100 yards that measured 0.191″.