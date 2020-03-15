Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club Holds Benchrest Match

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly winter benchrest match on Saturday. The winners are:
Unlimited Class
- First place, Matt Basalla of Kylertown
- First place, Jeff Raybuck of Sligo
- Second place, Jeff Gates of Altoona
- Second place, Steve Brennen of Ridgway
Factory Varmint Class
- First place, Tom Hamilton of Curwensville
- Second place, Ken Kephart of Altoona
- Third place, Ron Bailey Sr. of Marstellar
- Third place, Ken Thomas of Holidaysburg
The side group match was won by Greg Shaw of Duncansville with a five-shot group at 100 yards that measured 0.191″.