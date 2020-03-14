Reservations Available for Final Weeks of Free Tax Aide Filling

Tax-Aide is taking reservations for the final few weeks of the season.

The AARP Tax-Program in Clearfield County has filed over 900 tax returns this year for Clearfield County residents, age 60 and older, and people with a low or middle income.

The Volunteer Program is administered by three partners: the IRS, AARP and the CCAAA. The IRS provides the bulk of the training, technical support, necessary papers and materials.

AARP assumes part of the responsibility for administration of the program and establishment of an effective liaison with the IRS offices at a national and regional level.

The CCAAA provides staff, technical support, printing and assistance in the selection of housing and managing of the volunteer sites as well as volunteer recruitment.

The CCAAA also provides advertising, paper forms, tracks volunteer hours and media coverage to ensure that special emphasis is placed on reaching the elder population.

The Tax-Aide program has been utilizing electronic filing at all its sites in Clearfield County. This year there will be five sites available in Clearfield County for seniors to have their taxes done free of charge.

Please call the phone number under the sites listed below to make an appointment. To make an appointment: leave your name and number and someone will get back to you to schedule your appointment. Do not recall the number to talk to someone, they will call you as soon as they can.

West Side United Methodist Church

317 Nichol St., Clearfield PA

PHONE: 814-765-2691

Dates: Feb. 4 – April 14, 2020, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alliance Church of Curwensville

725 Susquehanna Ave.,

Curwensville, PA

PHONE: 814-765-2691

Dates: Feb. 3 – April 13, 2020

Mondays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please note: If Clearfield or Curwensville School is closed due to weather, Tax-Aide will also be closed. Please do not call in; someone will call to re-schedule your appointment.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local consumer contributions.