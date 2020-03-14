LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately. Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease. In addition, all […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/psac-suspends-athletic-competition-for-remainder-of-spring-semester/