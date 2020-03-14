Jefferson County to Provide Updated Information on COVID-19 on It’s Website

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County Commissioners in conjunction with the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services have updated the County’s website to provide resources to our residents and visitors regarding the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. “It is our position to provide the best possible information regarding this public health emergency that is accurate and up-to-date,” said Tracy W. Zents, Director of […]

