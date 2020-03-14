Jefferson County Libraries Closed in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Darlene Marshall, a librarian with the Jefferson County Library System and Mengle Memorial Library, announced that the libraries in the county will follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close due to the coronavirus. “The Office of Commonwealth Libraries has instructed libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14, and remain closed through […]

