Four New Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases Brings Statewide Total to 45

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning confirmed four additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, two adults from Montgomery County, one adult from Philadelphia County and one adult from Chester County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 45 cases; 39 of the cases are presumptive […]

