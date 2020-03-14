Department of Health Issues Update on COVID-19 Cases in PA

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday afternoon issued an update concerning the statewide total of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

To date as of 2 p.m., there are 41 presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, which brings the total number of cases to 47, according to the DOH.

Counties impacted to date include:

Allegheny (2) Bucks (3) Chester (2) Cumberland (3) Delaware (6) Monroe (3) Montgomery (20) Northampton (1) Philadelphia (4) Pike (1) Washington (1) Wayne (1)



Online DOH information shows that there have been 205 persons test negative and there are 150 cases still pending.

Comments from State Health Secretary

“Pennsylvanians should know that we are taking every precaution to keep our communities safe,” Levine said. “If someone is sick with COVID-19, they are in isolation at home or at a hospital and getting medical care.

“If someone is in quarantine, they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and are at home to limit exposure to the community. It is important for residents to remember to stay calm. We have the networks in place to ensure that we continue to make a healthy Pennsylvania for all.

“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur. We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions. The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now.

“Since the start of flu season, we have encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop the spread of illnesses by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick. Those are the same healthy habits you should continue to practice to protect your family and yourself against the spread of this virus.

“Individuals who intend on traveling outside of the United States are urged to check the CDC’s and the federal Department of State’s travel guidance.

“Currently there are outbreaks of COVID-19 occurring within numerous countries across the world. The number of countries seeing new cases has increased significantly over the last week.”

“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our Web site, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” Levine said. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”