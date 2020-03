DUBOIS – CORE Psychiatric & Psychological Services hosted a business event with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, North Central PA LaunchBox, Aegis Coffee Roasters and Lily’s Grab and Go Deli and Bakery on March 11.

Pictured are: Dr. Peter Loffman, Brandie Hoban, Andrea Moyer, Amanda Hopkins, Justin Harriman, Stacy Bartlebaugh and Marie Hamaker. In the front row are: Christine Kushner, Barkley (dog) and Laura Tilson.