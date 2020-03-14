Coalport, Mahaffey, Kylertown and Clearfield Centers for Active Living Closed for 2 Weeks

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced that the Coalport, Mahaffey, Kylertown and Clearfield Centers for Active Living in Clearfield County are closed for two weeks, effective March 14 until March 30, in adoption of aggressive social distancing measures to mitigate the risk for older adults of contracting COVID-19.

“Although there are no current cases identified in Clearfield County, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the seniors that we are privileged to serve,” said Kathleen Gillespie, CCAAA chief executive officer. Any senior in need of food during this crisis should call the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696.

“COVID-19 Guidance for Older Adults can be found at www.cdc.gov/covid19-guidance, which includes a checklist for your home.

“Additional information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.htm. We take these steps to do what is necessary to protect the lives of older adults in our families and communities during this crisis.

“The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will continue operations at this time, modifying home visits as necessary.”