Clearfield Man Facing Misdemeanor Charges for Allegedly Exposing Himself

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly exposing himself.

At 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Lawrence Township police say they responded to Good Street, where Robert B. Painter Jr., 50, dropped his pants and exposed himself in front of a residence.

Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with Painter and it was found he was wanted by Clearfield Borough police.

Borough officers arrived and transported Painter to the Clearfield County Jail. He is charged by township police with indecent exposure, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.

Painter is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail and scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. March 25 during centralized court.