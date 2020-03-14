BREAKING NEWS: No Visitors Permitted at Clarion Hospital Starting Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Strict visitation restrictions will go into effect on Monday at the Clarion Hospital due to the emerging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. “For the safety of patients, health care providers, and the community at large, no visitors (will be) permitted at Clarion Hospital,” said Clarion Hospital Director of Marketing Julie Kunselman in a release issued late Friday evening […]

