Boy Scout Troop 9 Attends Clearfield Borough Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council had special visitors during Thursday’s meeting when Boy Scout Troop No. 9 attended.

The scouts were there to observe a meeting for their local government badge, and while there, the council members helped to explain to them as well as the new council members some aspects of governing a borough like Clearfield.

Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack did a short presentation on zoning for the scouts, presenting each with a map of the borough with colored areas indicating the different zones and also a sheet explaining the zoning designations.

Mack explained that zoning allows a municipality to protect the integrity of a neighborhood and makes the overall look of the municipality more cohesive and visually presentable.

He said you can see a difference between a municipality with effective zoning and one where zoning has not been used.

For example, Mack said they recently had someone approach them wanting to build a large garage and there was concern that it would look too much like a commercial structure in a residential zone, which is not allowed.

So, while it met construction requirements, he explained that it did not meet zoning requirements and changes needed to be made.

Mack also explained that there are groups that work together. The planning commission reviews plans and zoning matters. The zoning items then go to the zoning hearing board and their decision is final.

Throughout the meeting, council also took time to explain items such as the roadwork being planned for Woodland Road and Front Street and Act 537 plans.