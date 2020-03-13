JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Shoppers may have recently noticed some empty shelves in local stores, as coronavirus fears have many residents stocking up. Empty shelves – where essential items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer formerly resided – were reported at the Walmart stores from Punxsutawney to Clarion to Cranberry in recent days. With mounting tensions over the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/feature-some-shelves-bare-at-stores-due-to-coronavirus-fears/