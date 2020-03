AUSTRALIA – An escaped horse was caught on video running loose through the streets of an Australian suburb and nearby being struck by an oncoming bus. Witness Karri Doyle captured video of the horse running loose through the streets of Matraville, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, just after 3 p.m. Monday. Read the full story here.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/say-what-715/