Pennsylvania Department of Health Issues Update on COVID-19

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday issued an update concerning the statewide total of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, which brings the total number of cases to 41, according to the DOH.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, health officials say the counties impacted include:

Bucks (3)

Chester (1)

Cumberland (3)

Delaware (6)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (18)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (3)

Pike (1)

Washington (1)

Wayne (1)

Online DOH information shows there are 315 persons under investigation, there have been 145 persons test negative and 130 cases still pending.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.

“We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”