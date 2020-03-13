PA Farm Show Complex Announces Cancellation of Events in Proactive Effort Against COVID-19

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced today that effective Friday, March 13, all public events scheduled for March at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center would be cancelled in response to COVID-19. Private meetings with 250 or more in attendance will also be prohibited.

“The safety of our visitors has always been a top priority,” Farm Show Complex Director Sharon Myers said. “This is a measure we’re taking, with advice from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, to limit social distance and avoid gathering large groups of people from around Pennsylvania and our neighboring states.”

The remainder of the events for the Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull, the show currently in-house and scheduled through Sunday, have been cancelled.

The Harrisburg HEAT regular season games have been terminated by the Major Arena Soccer League. They have not made a final decision on playoffs.

“I’m incredibly grateful for our loyal vendors who share our concerns for public health and safety,” added Myers.

For updates on events at the complex visit farmshow.pa.gov. For the most accurate, timely information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania visit on.pa.gov/coronavirus.