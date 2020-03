Lawrence Township Police Issue Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Lawrence Township Police Department Contact: 814-765-1533 Wendy M. Bailey Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $159.50 James L. Baldwin Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $113 Isaac C. Banks Clearfield Summons Undelivered Non-traffic John Bates Clearfield Failure to Pay Dog Warrant $2,680 Tammy L. Batts Holidaysburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic $217.50 Shawn Baum Derry Failure to Respond Traffic $410.50 Lindsay M. Berry Curwensville Failure to Pay Traffic $161 Dustin A. Black Kane Failure to Respond Traffic Jennifer M. Bloom Curwensville Failure to Pay Traffic $359.50 Brandy M. Boda Clearfield (3) Failure to Pay Traffic $591 Samantha Brantner West Decatur Failure to Respond Traffic Jason S. Brundridge DuBois Summons Undelivered Traffic $611 Mickayla R. Bryan Olanta Failure to Pay Traffic $166.50 James A. Buchanan Jr. Philipsburg Criminal Arrest Warrant Hunter J. Bumbarger Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $243.94 Chris A. Centra Clearfield (5) Failure to Respond Traffic Michael Choffo Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $151.40 Larry L. Chronister Brockway Failure to Pay Traffic $277.50 Brooke L. Chuba State College Failure to Pay Non-traffic $524.24 Donald E. Clark Jr. Altoona Failure to Pay Non-traffic $264 Harold K. Coates New Millport Failure to Pay Traffic $643 Angel D. Coudriet Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $354 Robert L. Dittmar Jr. Clearfield (2) Summons Undelivered Traffic Thomas J. Downs Curwensville Failure to Pay Non-traffic $509.55 Keshia L. DuFour Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $161 Mandy Duval Grampian Failure to Respond Non-traffic Marlene Lee Dyne Kane Failure to Pay Traffic $304 Dustin T. Edwards Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $101.68 Ruben J. Evans Clearfield Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Heather N. Evers Clearfield Summons Undelivered Arrest Warrant Joseph L. Fyock II Brookville Summons Undelivered Traffic Heather D. Gains Houtzdale Summons Undelivered Danielle D. Gisewhite Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $295.50 George E. Graham Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $138.50 Dawn Hamilton Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $141 Samantha L. Haney Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Traffic $521 Ashley L. Hainsey Clearfield Failure to Appear Traffic Christopher B. Hanes Mineral Springs Criminal Arrest Warrant Jess Hathcock Indiana, Pa. Failure to Pay Non-traffic $238.50 Mark D. Heath Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $261.50 Samantha Heichel Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Traffic $315 Tyler R. Hensal Philipsburg Failure to Pay Traffic $138.50 Victor G. Hill Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $326.50 Susan Hoover Karthaus Failure to Respond Traffic Breanna G. Jordan Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $129.50 Jason R. Jordan Clearfield Criminal Arrest Warrant Tammy Jozefik Woodland Failure to Pay Traffic $124.50 Cole W. Kawa Curwensville (2) Failure to Respond Non-traffic Aaron L. Keeler Morrisdale Failure to Pay Traffic $369 Richard I. Kennedy Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Tyler R. Knepp Hyde Failure to Pay Traffic $295.50 Vaughn E. Krepps Failure to Pay Non-traffic $254 Rodney Lancaster Unknown (2) Failure to Pay Non-traffic $239.50 Evan M. Lansberry Lancaster Failure to Pay Non-traffic $153.50 Jessica L. Lantzy DuBois Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Darach J. Lahr-Lunghofer Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Elisha R. Lewis DuBois Failure to Pay Traffic $229 Jerry G. Lind Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $356.25 Merrill J. Lonjin Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Traffic $320 Thomas M. Lumadue Mineral Springs Failure to Pay Traffic $236 Amy J. Maines Philipsburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic $429.50 Joseph M. Martin Morrisdale Failure to Pay Traffic $176.50 Philip Martin New Britain, Conn. Summons Undelivered Traffic $119 Gerald E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic $233 Gerald E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Traffic $302.50 Rose E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic $233 Nathan A. McKeown Grampian Failure to Pay Traffic $296 Stephanie L. Miller Brisbin Failure to Pay Traffic $383 Daniel C. Mines Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $109.50 Roni L. Myers Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $211 Randy R. Nearhood Philipsburg Failure to Pay Traffic $313 Amanda Novak Randall, Ohio Failure to Pay Traffic $303.50 Jacob C. Page Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $159.50 Amber Pewanick Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $261.50 Brandon J. Ramos Philipsburg Failure to Pay Traffic $75 Robin R. Rauch Hyde Failure to Pay Non-traffic $405.40 Christine M. Reader Ramey Failure to Pay Traffic $120 Lyndsey N. Reynolds DuBois Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Belinda Robles Ollanta Failure to Pay Traffic $334.50 Christy G. Rogus Dekalb, Ill. Failure to Respond Non-traffic Misty D. Ross Osceola Mills Failure to Pay Traffic $735.50 Krisa Schake Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Non-traffic $268.50 William A. Schuster Jr. Meshoppen Failure to Pay Non-traffic $263.50 Timothy W. Scott Flinton Failure to Pay Non-traffic $503.25 David J. Shank Irvona Failure to Pay Traffic $79 Shawna Smeal Houtzdale (3) Failure to Respond Traffic Brian K. Smith Clearfield Failure to Respond Traffic Melissa Smith Burnside Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Michael K. Spicher (3) Traffic Summons Undelivered $540.50 Karen A. Steiner Curwensville (2) Failure to Pay Traffic $343 Walter W. Stevens Flinton Failure to Pay Traffic $96 Amy Jo Strong Altoona Failure to Respond Non-traffic Stephen W. Strong Jr. Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Failure to Pay Non-traffic $262 Darik Swatsworth Mahaffey (3) Failure to Respond Traffic Jeffrey D. Ten-Kate – – – Darrin R. Thompson Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $439.55 Ronald S. Timko Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic $108 Shawn M. Turner Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $263.25 Douglas D. Twoey Morrisdale (2) Failure to Pay Non-traffic $369 Shawn M. Undercofler Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $204.50 Sonam Uraw Erie Failure to Pay Non-traffic $340.35 Dustin Vadeboncoeur Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Emarion L. Wallace Philipsburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic $211.50 Joseph M. Williams II Indiana, Pa. (1) Summons Undelivered Non-traffic; (3) Summons Undelivered Traffic Mark A. Witherite Hawk Run Failure to Pay Traffic $460 Mary F. Wolff Brockway Failure to Respond Traffic Marvin Zgonic Clearfield (4) Failure to Pay Non-traffic $582.50 Raymond Zuest Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic $143.80