Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office.
If interested, please apply in person at 1125 Linden St., in Clearfield, or call 814-765-8118. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Full-time Positions
|JOB TITLE
|ORDER #
|WAGE/RATE
|EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
|*HVAC Service Manager
|13697383
|50-60,000/Year
|Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred.
|*Licensed Social Worker
|13704131
|30/Hour
|Licensed Social Worker or Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
|*Financial Solutions Center Manager
|13704489
|D.O.E
|An associate’s degree or equivalent experience in a customer-centric sales environment.
|*LPN Pediatrics
|13707182
|D.O.E
|Minimum 1 year clinical experience as a LPN.
|*ASME Mig Welder
|13710205
|15-19/Hour
|HS Diploma/GED and successful completion of weld test required.
|*Pipe Welder
|13710208
|18-21/Hour
|1+ year of experience TIG and MIG welding.
|*Autobody Tech
|13711490
|D.O.E
|Valid driver’s license, 2 years’ experience required.
|*Clerical /Customer Service Rep
|13715386
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED, prior customer service preferred, 2-3 years of experience preferred.
|*Licensed Social Worker
|13715859
|30/Hour
|Must have current clearances, physical and TB test.
|*Maintenance Technician
|13719618
|D.O.E
|Minimum of 5 years’ experience in general maintenance.
Part-time Positions
|*Nurse Case Manager
|13659817
|11/Hour
|Full and Part-time available. Minimum of 2 years documented full menu & dinner experience.
|*Case Management Participant Assistant
|13712536
|7.25-8.25/Hour
|Must be unemployed, age 55+, must be income eligible to apply.
|*Sales Associate
|13712887
|9/Hour
|Must be available nights & weekends, and holidays.
|*Caregivers
|1371567513715677
|10.30/Hour
|H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance.
|*Caregivers
|1371568513715695
|10.30/Hour
|H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance.
|*Home Health Aide
|13715686
|10.05/Hour
|Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test.
|*Armed/Unarmed Security Guards
|13719436
|D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license.
|*Bartender
|13730845
|D.O.E
|Experience preferred but employer will train.
|Store Counter Sales
|13694700
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.
Check out the site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find the office on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.
All services are free of charge to job seekers looking for work and to employers looking for employees. All CareerLink services are free of charge.
Job titles with an asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.