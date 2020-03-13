Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office.

If interested, please apply in person at 1125 Linden St., in Clearfield, or call 814-765-8118.

Full-time Positions

JOB TITLE ORDER # WAGE/RATE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED *HVAC Service Manager 13697383 50-60,000/Year Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred. *Licensed Social Worker 13704131 30/Hour Licensed Social Worker or Licensed Clinical Social Worker. *Financial Solutions Center Manager 13704489 D.O.E An associate’s degree or equivalent experience in a customer-centric sales environment. *LPN Pediatrics 13707182 D.O.E Minimum 1 year clinical experience as a LPN. *ASME Mig Welder 13710205 15-19/Hour HS Diploma/GED and successful completion of weld test required. *Pipe Welder 13710208 18-21/Hour 1+ year of experience TIG and MIG welding. *Autobody Tech 13711490 D.O.E Valid driver’s license, 2 years’ experience required. *Clerical /Customer Service Rep 13715386 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED, prior customer service preferred, 2-3 years of experience preferred. *Licensed Social Worker 13715859 30/Hour Must have current clearances, physical and TB test. *Maintenance Technician 13719618 D.O.E Minimum of 5 years’ experience in general maintenance.

Part-time Positions

*Nurse Case Manager 13659817 11/Hour Full and Part-time available. Minimum of 2 years documented full menu & dinner experience. *Case Management Participant Assistant 13712536 7.25-8.25/Hour Must be unemployed, age 55+, must be income eligible to apply. *Sales Associate 13712887 9/Hour Must be available nights & weekends, and holidays. *Caregivers 1371567513715677 10.30/Hour H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. *Caregivers 1371568513715695 10.30/Hour H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. *Home Health Aide 13715686 10.05/Hour Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test. *Armed/Unarmed Security Guards 13719436 D.O.E Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license. *Bartender 13730845 D.O.E Experience preferred but employer will train. Store Counter Sales 13694700 D.O.E Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.

Check out the site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find the office on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.

Job titles with an asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.