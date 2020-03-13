CNB Bank Addresses COVID-19 Pandemic

CLEARFIELD – In light of the upgrade of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to a pandemic, CNB Bank is now reassuring the community it is taking precautions to safeguard its customers and employees.

“When dealing with a situation such as the coronavirus, our focus is first and foremost on the safety and well-being of our customers and employees,” stated Joe Bower, CNB Bank president and chief executive officer.

At this time, he said the bank fully intends to continue to operate its normal business hours. However, with growing concerns, he said customers of any financial institution should consider taking advantage of alternative services if it helps to ease their mind:

These alternatives include:

online and mobile solutions , which allow you to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, review transactions and more.

, which allow you to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, review transactions and more. drive-up services often offer the convenience of extended hours and you can perform nearly every transaction you perform in-branch.

often offer the convenience of extended hours and you can perform nearly every transaction you perform in-branch. calling the Customer Service Center. The Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments and do many of the things you do in your local branch office.

The Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments and do many of the things you do in your local branch office. utilizing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Actions are being taken internally to ensure that we continue to offer an exceptional and safe experience to our customers,” Bower said. “It is important that our communities can rely on us to be available so customers can continue to go about their daily activities without concern that they don’t have access to money.”

Along with community members, he said CNB continues to monitor developments closely to ensure contingency plans are in place and is following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and state health agencies.

He said the bank is working closely with its vendors to have additional cleaning procedures in place and has cleaning materials available within the branches, such as wipes and hand sanitizer, to ensure the safety of customers.

Bower said the bank is also taking necessary steps to protect its team and, in turn, customers. He said this means fewer face-to-face meetings, limited travel and communicating and encouraging prevention efforts.