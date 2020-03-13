Clearfield Borough Discusses Precautions with Coronavirus

CLEARFIELD – Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is on everyone’s minds and different groups are taking precautions to try and prevent the spread of the disease.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, council member Jim Kling suggested that the borough should begin taking proactive steps as well in order to protect employees and the public.

His first suggestion was a temporary plexiglass barrier at the counter where people first walk into the borough offices to minimize contact.

He also suggested gloves be provided for anyone handling mail, money or paperwork coming into the building.

Even though the current understanding by officials is that the virus does not remain viable when on mail pieces or money, Kling said in an interview after the meeting that it is better to be cautious than to find out later that the advice was wrong.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott also noted that the borough received information from the employment attorney regarding the virus.

She said that among the long list of suggestions, was to purchase sanitizing wipes for all of the employees to use on surfaces daily, and to remind employees of basic hygiene practices, including proper hand washing, sneezing and coughing into tissues or elbows, not touching the face and other common-sense actions.

She said the borough also needs to review the air filtration in the buildings.

Employees will also be advised to stay home if sick, Stott said, especially if they have flu-like symptoms, and will be encouraged to see their doctor.