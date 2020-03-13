Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show Cancelled

CLEARFIELD – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show has been cancelled for next weekend. Organizers have released the following statement:

“After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of everyone that would be attending the show and discussing our options with county and state officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel The Carns Equipment Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show scheduled for March 20-22.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration strongly encouraging the suspension of large gatherings, events conferences of 250 individuals or more, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our attendees and vendors, but we know it’s the right decision based upon the information we have today.”

The committee also announced that the surrounding activities including the Take’m Out Coyote Hunt, the Youth Hunter Safety Course on Saturday, March 21 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Ag Building and the Whitetails Unlimited Banquet on Saturday in Expo I will continue to be held.