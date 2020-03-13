HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all Pennsylvania schools for ten business days effective Monday, March 16. The administration has been working with school districts as well as state and local officials to gather input on the decision. The Wolf Administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of ten […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-pennsylvania-closes-all-schools-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak/