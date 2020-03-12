GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Monday or Tuesday on Empire Road in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly threw a rock through a window of an abandoned structure. Then, they fled the scene.
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug violation March 6 in the area of Walton Street and Summit Lane in Decatur Township. During the stop, a 20-year-old Osceola Mills woman was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred March 6 on Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Jan. 29 on Platt Road in Sandy Township. According to state police, a 30-year-old Falls Creek man arrived at the state police barracks for a Megan’s Law update. He was allegedly found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police were requested to investigate the non-compliance of a sex offender that occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 28 on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. It was noted that the case is still pending at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred Tuesday on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. During the incident, a 35-year-old Falls Creek man allegedly caused a public inconvenience by making unreasonable noise in the parking lot. He was charged for his actions through the district court.
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred Feb. 3 at a Carson Hill Road residence in Brady Township, Clearfield County. During the incident, the suspect removed their own furniture and belongings from a residence they were evicted from. They also allegedly took items belonging to the landlord. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime March 7-8 at the Super 8 Hotel in Erie, Pa. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a Nintendo Switch from a DuBois woman’s hotel room. The investigation is continuing at this time.
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred Feb. 17 on Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. During the incident, someone allegedly gained entry to the victim’s residence through an unlocked door. The investigation is continuing at this time.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an animal cruelty case March 5 on Doe Aly in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Upon arrival on-scene, troopers conducted interviews and allegedly determined a dog was in poor health. The investigation is continuing at this time.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order violation that occurred Tuesday on Sparrow Drive in Boggs Township, Centre County. According to state police, a 26-year-old Philipsburg man used a mutual friend’s Facebook messenger account to contact his former fiancée. She provided a screenshot of his message requesting that she add him on Snapchat. State police say contact was made with the mutual friend who confirmed the allegations, and charges were sent to the on-call district magistrate.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Woodland Road and Wrigley Street that was possibly alcohol-related. According to police, a black sports utility vehicle was driven through a road closed sign and traffic cones, and nearly struck a flagger in the process. Workers managed to get the driver to stop the vehicle, and contacted police. Police say the male driver showed signs of impairment, and was taken to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw. Afterwards, he was released to a responsible individual. Charges are currently pending at this time.