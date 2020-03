George E. Gallaher was recently honored for his 35 years of faithful service to the Clearfield American Legion Post 6 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1785 Honor Guard.

A reception was held at the VFW Post 1785 Saturday, March 6. The reception was attended by the Clearfield Honor Guard, Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard and many friends and family.

Shown in the photo with Gallaher is Douglas Clark, commander of the Honor Guard, presenting the plaque.