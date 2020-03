Freida (Wetzel) Farmery Tyger, 98, of St. Marys, Pa., and formerly of Smithport and Glen Campbell, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home. The daughter of Ray and Mollie (Cessna) Wetzel, she was born on Nov. 4, 1921, in Banks Twp., Indiana County. Freida was a graduate of Rossiter High School. She had attended the Smithport United Methodist […]

