EXPLORECLARION: BREAKING NEWS: Clarion University Suspending All Face-to-Face Instruction

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in a letter addressed to the Clarion University community from Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

“We are continuing to carefully monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a potentially serious respiratory illness. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern. As the situation continues to rapidly evolve, I, working with a campus team, have made the determination to suspend all face-to-face instruction until further notice, effective Monday, March 16,” the letter states.

“Classes will continue, but they will be delivered in an online or alternative format. Individual faculty members will determine how their classes will be delivered. Face-to-face instruction is prohibited. Students can be assured that they will be able to complete the credits for which they are registered, and graduating seniors will be able to complete their programs.

“By suspending face-to-face instruction, we are giving students the choice to complete their classwork from home or to stay on campus. We advise students to talk with their families to make the best decision for their individual situations.

“During this time, all campus offices and services will remain open, including student housing, limited dining services, library services and other student services. If students who live in campus housing choose to leave campus, they will not be able to return until normal university operations resume. Additional information about housing is forthcoming.

“The day-to-day administrative operation of the university will continue, and university staff will report to work as usual. We ask all staff to continue healthy practices that will minimize the possibility of the spread of the virus. Sick employees are advised to stay home. Managers are prepared to work with employees so that they will not be adversely affected.

“All university events are canceled until further notice. Information regarding athletics is forthcoming.

“No cases of coronavirus have been reported on campus or in any of the counties where campuses are located. The decision to suspend face-to-face instruction is data-driven and will allow the university community to abide by guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus. We are making decisions according to the best information we have and adapting as we move forward.

“Students, for specific questions related to work study or student employment, contact your supervisor.

“I appreciate your flexibility and kindness to others during this stressful time. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Clarion University’s decision is the most recent in a long list of PA State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools making schedule modifications and/or moving to online instruction in light of the COVID-19 virus situation.

Slippery Rock University announced they are extending spring break in response to concerns over COVID-19 on Wednesday, and similar announcements were made by seven other PASSHE schools, including Kutztown, East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg, Bloomsburg, Edinboro, Millersville, and West Chester.