BREAKING NEWS: Clarion University Suspending All Face-to-Face Instruction

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University has announced it is suspending all face-to-face instruction until further notice, effective Monday, March 16. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in a letter addressed to the Clarion University community from Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “We are continuing to carefully monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a potentially serious respiratory illness. The health and […]

