Boggs Twp. Fire Causes $150,000 Worth of Damage

BOGGS TOWNSHIP – A Thursday morning house fire, in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out at 10:17 a.m. at 3880 Old Erie Pike, West Decatur, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti.

He said 70-year-old Samuel Dixon of West Decatur was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Agosti said the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental in nature, and damage is estimated at more than $150,000.