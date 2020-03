Sylvia E. Liedl, age 83, of Falls Creek, PA, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 5, 1936 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Francis (Weible) Hughes. On June 9, 1956 she married Donald Liedl; he survives. Sylvia was a homemaker and a member of St. Bernard Roman […]

