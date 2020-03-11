Summerville Residents Accused of Stealing Over $110K From Elderly Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Summerville residents are accused of stealing over $110,000.00 from an elderly woman who is now deceased. Punxsutawney-based State Police, in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, conducted a theft and fraud investigation. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that 49-year-old Charles Robert Douglas and 51-year-old Lisa Lynn Douglas stole […]

