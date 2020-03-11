Statewide Student Archery Tournament Cancelled

A statewide student archery tournament scheduled to be held Friday, March 13 in State College has been cancelled in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Penn State University today announced that all non-essential campus events would be cancelled through April 6.

The tournament, which is held annually in the University Park campus’ Multi-Sports Facility, was cancelled as a result.

The tournament is coordinated by the Game Commission through the National Archery in the Schools Program. More than 1,000 students were registered to take part.

The Game Commission in coming weeks will contact participating schools to explore whether rescheduling the tournament is possible.