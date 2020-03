Roxann Overman, 64, of Stump Creek passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home after a fierce battle with cancer. She was born on September 30, 1955 in Clearfield, a daughter of Polly (Hatten) Clapsaddle. She attended DuBois High School. Roxann had a big and loving heart. She would take in stray animals and people in need. She […]

