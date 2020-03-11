Olanta Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Blow Up CYFS, Fleeing from Police

CLEARFIELD – An Olanta man accused of threatening to blow up the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services office, fleeing from police and more pleaded guilty Monday.

James Casey Lockett, 36, was sentenced to one to four years total for misdemeanor terroristic threats in one case, felony flight to avoid apprehension in a second case, felony receiving stolen property in a third case and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in the last case.

According to the affidavit in the CYFS case, Lockett was at a residence in Houtzdale June 5 when he had a confrontation with a caseworker. Lockett came out of the house “very angry.”

The caseworker told police he made a phone call from the porch during which he stated “don’t worry the neighbors are going to get theirs.”

Later when he came out of the house again, he asked the caseworker for her name and the address for her office. She reported to police that he then stated “we have to go in there and blow the place up. Call everyone.”

He fled prior to police arrival.

On Sept. 5, a state trooper saw Lockett driving a vehicle with no headlights and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, leading him on a chase through Bigler Township. After the vehicle stopped in a field, Lockett fled on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

The receiving stolen property charges were filed in September after a state trooper stopped a truck driven by Lockett that was pulling a trailer carrying a stolen ATV, according to that criminal complaint.

In the last case, he must pay over $5,000 in restitution.