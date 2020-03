Marilyn Jane Rearick age 73 of McCullough Avenue Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. Born on August 28, 1946 in Bryan, PA; (Armstrong County) she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary Evelyn Cogley Jordan. She was married to Brent Rearick and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Retired, Jane had been […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marilyn-jane-rearick/