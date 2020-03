JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – If you are an amateur baker who enters baking competitions, there may just be a spot for you on a television show being developed by an award-winning television production company. The production company is working with a major cable network to find America’s most enthusiastic and dedicated competitive bakers. They’re looking for pie pros or cookie […]

