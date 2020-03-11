Lincoln Dinner Planned

The Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold the 2020 Lincoln Dinner on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Moena Restaurant, 215 E. Market St., Clearfield.

The program will feature Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Republican incumbents U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc and Pennsylvania State Rep. Tommy Sankey have been invited.

Candidates seeking election to Pennsylvania Attorney General, Pennsylvania Auditor General, Pennsylvania Treasurer, State Senate District 25, State Representative District 75 and elected officials will also be present.

Trump/Pence 2020 items will be available while supplies last.

Social time will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The meal will consist of appetizers followed by baked ham, beef tips/gravy with noodles, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, salad, rolls, coffee, water and iced tea. Dessert will be cake.

Reservations are available by contacting 814-765-5391 or 814-592-9303. Additional information can also be found on the committee’s Facebook page Clearfield County GOP.