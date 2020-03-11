Grampian Lions Club Announces Winners of Easter Coloring Contest

CURWENSVILLE – The Grampian Lions Club recently held an Easter coloring contest at the Curwensville Elementary School.

The top three place winners in each grade level received a prize. The winning artwork will be displayed in local businesses and churches to promote the Grampian Lions Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center, which is the former Penn-Grampian Elementary School building.

There will be 2,000 candy-filled eggs, six large-prize eggs and 50 small-prize eggs that will be hidden on the grounds. Allergy-free baskets will also be available for children in need.

Each child will receive a bag of chips and a drink. Children will be able to meet the Easter Bunny and receive a bag of homemade cookies. It’s a free, public event for local children sponsored by the Grampian Lions Club.

Pictured, from left to right in row one, are: kindergartners, Kyla Stephens, first place; Griffon Smith, second place; and Natalie Booher, third place.

In the second row are third-graders, Eliza Aughenbaugh, first place, Rilee Thompson, second place, and Ella McCracken, third place; second-graders, Zoe Hoyt, first place, Maddox Syler, second place, and Brazen Walker, third place; and first-graders, Mya Elensky, first place, Ella Polites, second place, and Ava Learn, third place.

In the third row are: six-graders, Noelle Carns, first place, Jenna McCartney, second place, and Mackenzie Richards, third place; fifth-graders, Michelle Bamberger, first place, Kegan McMonigle, second place, and Miley Hynd, third place; and fourth-graders, Mackenzie Mullins, first place, Addy Holt, second place, and Addyson Neiswender, third place.