GANT Police Blotter

State police at Rockview
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug violation Monday in the area of North Front and Alder streets in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the stop, it was discovered the driver had an active arrest warrant in Clearfield County. Methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were allegedly seized from the vehicle.
- State police are investigating a reported strangulation incident that occurred Dec. 29, 2019 on Berkley Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
Clearfield Borough
- Police encountered a wanted male on Fulton Street, and he was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance on Merrill Street and deescalated the situation.
- Police received a report about an alleged Protection from Abuse order violation. Upon further investigation, it was found to be false.
- Police received a report about a disorderly male at the emergency room at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital. While police were en route, it was learned he’d left the area.
- Police responded to a report about a neighbor’s dog barking on another property. Police assisted the dog’s owner with retrieving her pet.
- While on patrol, police observed a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Police assisted the motorist with her vehicle.