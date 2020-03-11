Downtown DuBois Inc. to Host Spring Cleanup

DUBOIS – People are being invited to help pick up winter debris and clean up DuBois for the upcoming spring and summer months.

The 17th annual Community Spring Cleanup will be held, from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, announced Downtown DuBois Inc. on Monday.

The event will kick off with breakfast at the DuBois American Legion Post 17. Supplies and bottled water will be provided, and individuals can select or be assigned to a cleanup location.

While the cleanup covers the DuBois area, organizers say emphasis is placed on specific corridors where trash tends to collect. They encourage people to use it as an opportunity to “tackle other small improvements” and “neighborhood projects.”

The cleanup is being organized by Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group (DDRG), with the assistance of several community partners.

Participants typically consist of church, school, veterans, civic and scout groups, and the purpose is part of the overall improvement efforts in downtown DuBois.

The event is a registered partner of the Great PA Cleanup and PennDOT. To register, please call 814-375-4769 or 814-591-2570.