Curwensville Students to Present Beauty and the Beast

CURWENSVILLE – Tale as old as time . . . what image does that phrase conjure in the mind? Is the tale a love story? Is it a story of good versus evil? Is it a story of looking behind the facade to find the true character of a person?

The fairytale of beauty and the beast contains all of these. Through the animated version, the Broadway stage show and the live action film, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has made its way into the hearts of many, and now you can see it performed by the students at Curwensville Area High School.

With the classic songs, “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Something There” and the Tony award-winning title song “Beauty and the Beast,” this will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, an intelligent young woman misunderstood by her townspeople. She is tired of fighting off advances from the arrogant Gaston and longs to escape from the provincial life in her small town.

When her father gets lost in the woods as he travels to the fair to show off his latest invention, he seeks shelter in an old castle, where he ends up imprisoned by the forbidding Beast, a once-handsome prince turned into a monster by an enchantress.

When Belle arrives to rescue him, the Beast agrees to release Belle’s father if she agrees to stay with him forever. Initially repulsed, Belle soon finds much to appreciate in the Beast’s hidden, tender nature.

The Beast’s enchanted servants—a clock, a teapot, and a candlestick—see Belle as their salvation. If the Beast and Belle fall in love before the last petal of the rose falls, they will all be freed from the curse. As is the case with tales as old as time, the qualities of love, kindness and honesty plus a little bit of magic are the keys to a happy ever after.

Curwensville’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast features Rachel Young (Belle), Christopher Daniel (Beast), Hudson Cannon (Maurice), Ty Tkacik (Gaston), Elizabeth Mileski (LeFou), Michael Daniel (Monsieur D’Arque), Ethan Mendat (Cogsworth), Daulton Richards (Lumiere), Breanna McCahan (Babette), Emma Crittenden (Mrs. Potts), Tessa Crittenden (Chip), Hannah Condon (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Alison Weddle (Silly Girl), Hailey Sheeder (Silly Girl), Jordan Turner (Silly Girl) and Jorja Fleming (Silly Girl).

The Ensemble includes Alaina Anderson, Ava Brown, Kristina Buchwitz, Nevaeh Connor, Jensen Duke, Landon Duke, Savannah Fink, Marina Garrison, BreAnn Heaton, Maizy Hoover, Chasey Howell, Matt McCracken, Megan McCracken, Sandy McCracken, Nick McKeown, Madison Sheeder, Emily Smeal, Breanne Spencer, Carley Swatsworth, Natalie Von Gunden and Joanie Waldeck.

You can step into an enchanted world as the students of Curwensville Area High School perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on March 19, 20, and 21.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. each night and tickets are $8 each. Call 814-236-1100, ext. 516 or 518, visit the high school office, or check the school’s Web site (www.curwensville.org) for details about purchasing tickets.