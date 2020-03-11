Clearfield County Commissioners Issue Proclamations

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday issued two proclamations and addressed other miscellaneous items of business.
The commissioners:
- proclaimed March 2020 as Wildfire Prevention Month in Clearfield County. Wayne Wynick, public information officer for the Moshannon Forest Firefighters Association, said the spring months of March, April and May bring the threat of wildfires across the county and state because the warm, sunny and breezy days dry out grass and leaf litter, which commonly cause wildfires to ignite. He noted that nearly all Pennsylvania wildfires are caused by people and large wildfires can happen here, too. Wynick urged county residents to avoid burning debris on days that are warm and dry with a bit of wind because it takes very little for a spark to ignite and the fire to become out of control. Click here to read more about wildfire season in Pennsylvania.
- proclaimed April 2020 as Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month in Clearfield County. It was noted that the proclamation is to remind Pennsylvania residents to always dial 8-1-1 three business days before any digging project. According to the Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Web site, when dialing 8-1-1, homeowners and contractors are connected to Pennsylvania 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both.
- approved five new employee hires and three employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the Feb. 25 meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.