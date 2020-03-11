SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT) – Slippery Rock University has announced they are extending spring break in response to concerns over COVID-19. Slippery Rock University is the eighth PA State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) school to modify its instruction in response to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Slippery Rock University announced that as a proactive measure, the University has made the decision […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-slippery-rock-extending-spring-break-in-response-to-covid-19-clarion-university-remains-open/